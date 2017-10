JKBOSE Jammu Division 12th Class HSC Part 2 Bi-Annual Private Summer Zone results declared

The JKBOSE Jammu Division 12th Class HSC Part 2 Bi-Annual Private Summer Zone results have been declared The results are available on the official website.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10th biannual 2017 and Higher Class 12th or Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-annual Private 2017 - Jammu Div (Winter Zone) examination. The results are available on www.jkbose.co.in/index.php.

How to check JKBOSE Jammu Division 12th Class HSC Part 2 Bi-Annual Private Summer Zone results:

Go to www.jkbose.co.in/index.php

Click on relevant link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News