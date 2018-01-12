JKBOSE Class 12 Annual 2017 regular results declared

The JKBOSE Class 12 Annual 2017 regular results have been declared. The results for the Kashmir division are available on the official website.

The results for the higher secondary part two annual 2017 regular examinations for Kashmir Division have released a little while ago. In order to check the results, candidates would have to enter their roll number or name. JKBOSE had released the annual class 12th result for Jammu Division in December 2017. The results are available on jkbose.co.in.

How to check JKBOSE Class 123 Annual 2017 results:

Go to jkbose.co.in

Click on results link

Enter roll number and other details

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News