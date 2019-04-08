  • search
    J&K voter seeks better employment opportunity, unhappy with handling of terror

    New Delhi, Apr 08: The Jammu and Kashmir survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (69.23%), School Education (57.36%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (41.78%) are the top three voters' priorities.

    J&K voter seeks better employment opportunity, unhappy with handling of terror
    A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.33 on a scale of 5), School Education (2.31), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.19) was rated as below average.

    Urban Bengal yearns for jobs, water

    In rural J&K, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (71%), School Education (64%), and Agricultural Loan Availability (42%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.32 on a scale of 5), School Education (2.29), and Agricultural Loan Availability (2.29) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government performed poorly on Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.15) and Better Roads (2.31) in rural J&K.

    For the urban voters in J&K, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (63%), Traffic Congestion (60%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (41%).

    Jobs, health care, law and order: UP voters give government a thumbs down

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.35 on a scale of 5), Traffic Congestion (2.27), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.31) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government performed poorly on Terrorism (2.35) and School Education (2.39) in urban J&K.

