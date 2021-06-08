All 94 crore adults to be vaccinated by December: Here is how the Centre is planning it

How long do the effects of COVID-19 vaccines: Do you need a third booster shot

J&K village becomes first in India to vaccinate adult population fully against COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 08: A remote village in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir has become the first in the country to vaccinate all its adult population against COVID-19.

Officials said that the vaccination in the Weyan village was covered under the J&K model , which is a 10 point strategy to vaccinate everyone who is eligible for the shots at a fast pace. They further said that the Union Territory has achieved 70 per cent of the vaccination for those in the 45 and above age group. This happened despite the vaccine hesitancy, the officials also said.

How long do the effects of COVID-19 vaccines: Do you need a third booster shot

The credit goes to the healthcare workers whose strenuous efforts shot Weyan hamlet, with an adult population of 362, to national fame, they said.

"The village is located only 28 kilometres away from Bandipora district headquarters, but a distance of 18 kilometres has to be covered by foot as there is no motorable road," an official of the health department said.

He said the task of vaccinating all the residents was even more difficult as the village consists of nomadic families who go to higher reaches for grazing their livestock.

"There is no internet access in the village. So it was not possible for the residents to get appointments for vaccination like the way people in urban areas do," Bashir Ahmed Khan, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora said while explaining the difficulty faced by the healthcare workers.

The vaccination in the village was covered under 'J&K model', which is a 10-point strategy to vaccinate entire eligible population at an accelerated pace.

Despite initial vaccine hesitancy, Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 70 per cent vaccination in the 45+ age group, almost double the national average, the official said.

What is a nasal COVID-19 vaccine? Is it better than the jab and how does it work

Commenting on the achievement, Yatish Yadav, media advisor to Jammu and Kashmir government, said the Union territory was raising the bar in the Covid vaccination drive.

"#JammuAndKashmirModel. And we thought up to now that Everest was the highest and toughest peak of Himalayas. But, some journey brings a new light, a new life. Team J&K raising the bar on vaccination drive," he tweeted.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 13:52 [IST]