  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Two JeM terrorists involved in Pulwama attack killed in Anantnag encounter

    By
    |

    Anantnag, June 18: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) affiliated terrorists Sajjad Maqbool Bhat and Tauseef who were involved in Pulwama terrorist attack (14 Feb) have been neutralized by the security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. One Army jawan was also martyred during the encounter.

    The encounter started after the area was cordoned on specific input. Two terrorists were believed to be trapped.

    Army soldiers cordon off the area near the house where militants were hiding during an encounter in which one army Major and one militant were killed, at Achabal in Anantnag
    Army soldiers cordon off the area near the house where militants were hiding during an encounter in which one army Major and one militant were killed, at Achabal in Anantnag

    Security forces launched a search operation predawn. The terrorists threw a grenade in which one Army jawan was injured and later died of injuries.

    This is the second encounter in less than 24 hours in the area.

    Earlier, an Army Major was killed while another officer and two troopers were injured in the Anantnag encounter. As per the details, the encounter took place when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation.

    J&K: Army major among three soldiers injured in ongoing gunfight in Anantnag

    In a separate incident, around a dozen soldiers were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) ripped through an army patrol in Pulwama district in the evening. No casualties were reported.

    No group claimed responsibility for the incidents, which come at a time of heightened security over the Amarnath Yatra that is due to begin on July 1.

    The Anantnag encounter started after a joint party of police, army and CRPF cordoned Badoora village of Achabal town following inputs about presence of militants in the area.

    More ENCOUNTER News

    Read more about:

    encounter anantnag jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue