J&K: Tit for tat abductions, all 11 relatives of J&K police released

Srinagar, Sep 1: There was heavy drama that unfolded late into the night before all the 11 relatives of the Jammu and Kashmir police who were abducted were released by terrorists.

11 family members of the police personnel were abducted from villages in Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama. Late into the night all the 11 family members were released and then taken back home.

Also Read | Militants, forces victimising each other's families highly condemnable: Mufti

Meanwhile the police had detained Asadullah Naikoo, the father of Riyaz Naikoo, the operational commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen. The police said that they had called him in for questioning, following which he was released.

Naikoo in an audio clip posted on Friday said that the fight was against India, but the Kashmir police become a victim of Indian conspiracy. We have tolerated a lot and tried to make the police understand, but they did not listen. We will not allow this from now onwards, he also said.

Also Read | Army releases new terror list for Kashmir

The abductions of the 11 persons is being seen as a revenge for the arrest of Syed Salahuddin's son. He was arrested on Thursday in connection with the terror funding case.

"Militants and forces victimising each other's families is highly condemnable and marks a new low in our situation. Families shouldn't become casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over," said former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti. "11 abductions! This is a very worrying reflection of the situation in the valley," tweeted former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.