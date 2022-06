Who is Yasin Malik? The Kashmiri separatist sentenced to life in terror funding case

J&K: Terrorist arrested from Doda, Chinese pistol recovered

India

oi-PTI

Jammu, Jun 27: A terrorist was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday, a police official said.

A pistol, one magazine and some rounds were recovered from the terrorist, the official said.

Based on a specific information, the terrorist was nabbed by a joint search party of the police and security forces from the outskirts of Doda town, the official added.