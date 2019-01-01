J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Srinagar, Jan 1: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Khari Karmara area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. However, no casualities have been reported so far.

The latest ceasefire violation comes just days after Pakistani rangers violated ceasefire in the Karnmara area of Pooch.

On Tuesday, India summoned a Pakistan High Commission envoy to lodge a protest against the "cross-border infiltration attempt" in Jammu and Kashmir that led to Indian security force casualties. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a demarche notice expressing concern over the "continued infiltration attempts from Pakistan".

On October 21, two suspected militants and three Indian security force personnel were killed in a gunfight that followed an infiltration attempt from the Pakistani side in the Sunderbani sector.