J&K officer among 2 trekkers dead in Kolahoi Glacier

Srinagar, Sep 8: Two trekkers, including a KAS officer, died after a group of trekkers fell into a crevice at Kolahoi Glacier near Dhanwet, about 25-kms from Aru Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

According to Kashmir Observer, those killed in the incident have been identified as Naveed Jeelani and Adil Shah. Naveed was a Jammu and Kashmir Excise and Taxation Officer and Adil worked with Alpine group - a tour a travel group in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials say at least 10 trekkers were returning from Kolahoi Glacier when three of them fell into a crevasse at Dhanvet.

The police sought Air Force helicopter and assistance of Army in the rescue efforts.

More details awaited.