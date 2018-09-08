  • search

J&K officer among 2 trekkers dead in Kolahoi Glacier

    Srinagar, Sep 8: Two trekkers, including a KAS officer, died after a group of trekkers fell into a crevice at Kolahoi Glacier near Dhanwet, about 25-kms from Aru Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

    J&K officer among 2 trekkers dead in Kolahoi Glacier
    Representational Image

    According to Kashmir Observer, those killed in the incident have been identified as Naveed Jeelani and Adil Shah. Naveed was a Jammu and Kashmir Excise and Taxation Officer and Adil worked with Alpine group - a tour a travel group in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials say at least 10 trekkers were returning from Kolahoi Glacier when three of them fell into a crevasse at Dhanvet.

    The police sought Air Force helicopter and assistance of Army in the rescue efforts.

    More details awaited.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 11:21 [IST]
