J&K: Pilot killed after Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Baraum

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Mar 11: In a tragic incident, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, resulting in the killing of its pilot and injuries to the co-pilot, officials said.

The Army had launched search operations in the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew.

The Cheetah helicopter, which was carrying a sick BSF jawan, crashed immediately after take-off. The area is located near the Line of Control with Pakistan.

The injured co-pilot has been rushed to a medical facility, they said.

The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told PTI. Rescue teams have been despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors, the officials said.