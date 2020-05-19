  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Srinagar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Hardline separatist's son among two terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar city

    By
    |

    Srinagar, May 19: Junai Sehrai, son of separatist conglomerate Tehreek-e-Hurriyat's chairman Ashraf Sehrai, was among the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in downtown Srinagar, police said.

    J&K: Hardline separatists son among two terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar city

    Junai Sehrai went missing in March 2018 and later his picture, brandishing an AK-47, went viral on social media. The joining of Sehrai, who completed his MBA degree from the Kashmir University, was the first such case where a son of a separatist leader of Jammu and Kashmir had joined a terror group.

    More SRINAGAR News

    Read more about:

    terrorist encounter srinagar

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 16:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue