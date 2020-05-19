J&K: Hardline separatist's son among two terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar city

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, May 19: Junai Sehrai, son of separatist conglomerate Tehreek-e-Hurriyat's chairman Ashraf Sehrai, was among the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in downtown Srinagar, police said.

Junai Sehrai went missing in March 2018 and later his picture, brandishing an AK-47, went viral on social media. The joining of Sehrai, who completed his MBA degree from the Kashmir University, was the first such case where a son of a separatist leader of Jammu and Kashmir had joined a terror group.