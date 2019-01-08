J&K: Encounter in Pulwama; One terrorist killed

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Jan 8: One terrorist was killed in gunbattle with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The encounter began this morning in South Kashmir's militancy infested Pulwama.

The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to ascertained. Reports say that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police no collateral damage took place during the incident.

Also Read | As Pakistan bolsters military might, an uneasy disquiet at the border

Investigation to ascertain slain terrorist's identity and affiliation is said to have been initiated.

On December 30 last year, an exchange of gunfire took place between suspected militants and the Sentry at Ratnuchak military station

On December 15, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed and one soldier martyred in an encounter which broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Further, eight civilians were killed, and 50 others, wounded in a subsequent clash in the area, out of which nine are said to be critically injured.