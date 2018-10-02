  • search

J&K: Cop who decamped with 7 AK-47 rifles joins Hizbul

    Srinagar, Oct 2: The Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who decamped with seven AK-47 rifles has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen.

    Immediately after decamping with the weapons, he reached out to Hizbul commander Zeenat-ul-Islam. The duo then posed for a photograph and later posted it on the social media.

    Also Read | J&K: SPO decamps with 9 service rifles, including seven AK-47s

    The SPO, Adil Bashir decamped with the service weapons which included seven AK-47 riles, one INSAS and a pistol from the guard room at J-11, government quarters Jawahar Nagar. A cash reward of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for the capture of the SPO along with the weapons.

    The residential quarter belongs to MLA Wachi, Aijaz Mir where the SPO stole the weapons. "Adil Bashir Sheikh, 24, (Belt No. 488/SPO) originally belongs to Zainpora, Shopian district. A case has been registered in addition to the departmental inquiry.

    Bashir was engaged as an SPO on March 11 2017. A high alert has been issued.

    Also Read | Terrorists using sophisticated weapons in Kashmir may be more than propaganda

    The incident comes just days after the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists abducted and killed three SPOs. The outfit had given the police, especially the SPOs four days time to resign failing which they would be killed and their families targeted.

    The SPOs form a crucial part of the rung of the J&K police. They are instrumental in gathering ground level intelligence. In recent times it was the concrete information supplied by the SPOs which led to the targeted killing of top commanders of various terror groups. Intelligence Bureau sources tell OneIndia that this is the precise reason why the Hizbul Mujahideen has decided to target them.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 14:10 [IST]
