J&K: 5 dead after Cloudburst hits Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district, over 30 reported missing

Jammu, Jul 28: Five bodies were recovered on Wednesday after some houses were swept away by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said.

Over 25 people are reported missing in the cloudburst which struck Honzar village in Dacchan tehsil around 4.30 am, officials said, adding a joint rescue operation by police, army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is underway.

''5 bodies have been recovered from the debris & 8-9 houses are damaged following cloudburst at Honzar village in Kishtwar, J&K,'' Dy Commissioner informed.

"30 to 40 persons are missing. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF & Army," tweets Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Director General of Police-cum-Commandant General Home Guard, Civil Defence and SDRF, V K Singh, said two women are among the five persons killed in the cloudburst, while over 25 others are still missing.

"One of our SDRF teams from Kishtwar reached the affected village and two more teams are on their way from Doda and Udhampur districts. Two more SDRF teams are waiting for weather to improve to get airlifted from Jammu and Srinagar to the scene and join the rescue mission," Singh said.

He said six houses and a ration store were damaged by the cloudburst.

The district development commissioner, Kishtwar, said two more cloudbursts struck remote Lambard area overnight but there was no report of any loss of life.

"There is some damage to infrastructure but exact details are awaited," Sharma said.

He said 60 families were evacuated to safety from the Paddar area in view of incessant rains which posed a threat to their homes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said,''I have spoken to the LG & DGP of Jammu & Kashmir regarding cloudburst in Kishtwar. SDRF, Army & local administration are carrying out the rescue operation. NDRF is also reaching there. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible.''

''Spoke to senior authorities and Kishtwar district administration (where at least 4 people have died following cloudburst). Army and SDRF team working on war footing to rescue people and trace the missing persons. I am continuously monitoring the situation,'' LG Manoj Sinha said.

Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. With the prediction of more rains till July-end, authorities in Kishtwar have asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant.

"The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas," the district administration said in an advisory issued late on Tuesday night.