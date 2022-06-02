YouTube
    J&K: Bank manager shot at by terrorists in Kulgam district

    Srinagar, Jun 02: A bank manager was shot at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. He worked at the Elaquai Dehati Bank in the district.

    The injured man has been identified as Vijay Kumar, Bank Manager of Elaqahi Dehati Bank. He was shot by the terrorists when he was on duty at the Arreh Mohanpora Branch in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Kumar hails from Rajasthan. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    The incident comes amid a spate of attacks on non-locals. This is the second civilian attack within a week. Earlier this week, a school teacher was shot dead by terrorists.

    He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way.

    Further details of the incident are awaited.

    X