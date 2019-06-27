  • search
    Srinagar, June 27: Amit Shah, who is on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after becoming the Union Home Minister, on Thursday, visited the residence of martyred policeman Arshad Khan, who breathed his last on June 17 after sustaining bullet injuries in a terrorist attack on June 12.

    J&K: Amit Shah meets family of martyred braveheart cop Arshad Khan
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah.Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    Shah arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday on his two-day maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking over as the Union Home Minister.

    J&K: 'Braveheart' cop who was injured in June 12 Anantnag terrorist attack dies

    SHO Anantnag Inspector Arshad Khan who sustained bullet injuries on June 12 in a terrorist attack in Kashmir passed away on June 17. With his death, the toll in the terrorist attack rose to six, including five CRPF personnel. Five CRPF personnel were martyred after terrorists attacked security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday. Arshad (40), was killed when he stepped out of his armoured vehicle when a bullet fired by lone fidayeen ricocheted from his service rifle hitting him on chest on June 12.

    Khan is survived by wife and two sons, aged four and one. Five CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack, in which a lone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.

    Khan, the SHO of Saddar Police station in Anantnag, reached the site soon after. The moment he stepped out of his official bulletproof vehicle, along with his service rifle, a barrage of bullets were fired by the terrorist. One ricocheted from the butt of his service rifle and hit his liver and duodenum.

    Development to counter-terror ops: Shah has plenty on his plate during first J&K visit

    Even in this condition, the officer kept firing bullets at the terrorist before he collapsed. He received praise from senior officials for his prompt and courageous response after the terrorist attack. Known for his professional brilliance, Khan's popularity could be gauged from the fact that around 70 locals from his area of posting gathered there to enquire about his health.

    In his maiden visit to the state, the Home Minister will not visit Jammu and Ladakh divisions.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 10:06 [IST]
