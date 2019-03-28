  • search
    J&K: 3 terrorists gunned down in Shopian, encounter underway

    Srinagar, Mar 28: Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Keller area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

    The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the wee hours after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation.

    Bodies of three terrorists have been recovered from the encounter site so far even as the gunfight is underway.

    Wanted dead or alive: Posters of terrorists at J&K

    Security forces in the Valley have remained on high alert since the Pulwama attack in February, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers.

    OOn Monday, a terrorist hideout was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Shermal Shopian. "Incriminating" material and other items have been recovered from the site, an official said. Hideout has been blasted so that terrorist can't use the hideout in future, he said. Jammu and Kashmir police has filed a FIR has and further investigation is going on, he added.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 8:36 [IST]
