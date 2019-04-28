  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: 3 JeM terrorists involved in Chanapora attack arrested in Budgam

    By
    |

    Jammu, Apr 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who carried out a recent attack on a police post in Srinagar's Chanpora. Terrorists have been arrested from Wathora area of Budgam district.

    J&K: 3 JeM terrorists involved in Chanapora attack arrested in Budgam
    Representational Image

    Speaking in details about the incident, Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Srinagar said,''J&K Police has arrested 3 JeM terrorists from Wathora, Budgam. They carried out an attack on a police post in Chanpora, Srinagar last Friday. One Chinese pistol, 2 magazine, 6 live rounds recovered. Further investigation underway.''

    Also Read | J&K: LeT militant arrested in Baramulla

    The attack took place on April 26 (Friday) in which a cop had suffered injuries in the firefight. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    Policeman sustained injuries after terrorists attacked police post in Srinagar's Chanapora. Later, the police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the area.

    The state police officials had confirmed that there had been an exchange of firing.

    "There was a standoff firing on Police Post Chanapora falling under the jurisdiction of Police station Saddar. One policeman sustained injuries," a police spokesman had said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ARRESTED News

    Read more about:

    arrested jammu and kashmir jem terrorists

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue