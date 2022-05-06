JITO Connect 2022: PM Modi says work for EARTH: Here is what it stands for

New Delhi, May 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022' today via video conferencing.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted the spirit of 'Sabka Prayas' in the theme of today's programme and said today the world is considering India's development resolutions as a means of achieving its goals. Be it global peace, global prosperity, solutions related to global challenges or strengthening of the global supply chain, the world is looking toward India with great confidence. "I have just returned after informing many European countries about India's resolution for the 'Amrit kaal'" he added, a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) read.

The Prime Minister said whatever may be the area of expertise, area of concern and whatever may be the differences of opinion of the people, they are all united by the rise of New India. Today everyone feels that India is now moving beyond 'probability and potential' and performing a bigger purpose of global welfare. Reiterating his earlier assertion of clean motives, clear intention and favourable policies, he said today the country is encouraging talent, trade and technology as much as possible. Today the country is registering dozens of startups every day, creating a unicorn every week, he said.

The Prime Minister said ever since the Government e-Marketplace i.e. GeM portal has come into existence, all the purchases are done on one platform in front of everyone. Now people from remote villages, small shopkeepers and self-help groups can directly sell their products to the government.

Today more than 40 lakh sellers have joined the GeM portal, he informed. He also talked about transparent 'faceless' tax assessment, one nation-one tax, productivity linked incentive schemes.

The Prime Minister said our path and destination for the future are clear. "Aatmnirbhar Bharat is our path as well as our resolve. Over the years, we have worked continuously to create every necessary atmosphere for this."

The Prime Minister urged the gathering to work for EARTH. He elaborated that 'E' means the prosperity of the Environment. He urged them to also discuss how they can support the efforts to make at least 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district by August 15 next year. 'A' means to make Agriculture more profitable and invest more and more in natural farming, farming technology and the food processing sector. 'R' means emphasising Recycling and the circular economy, working for Reuse, Reduce and Recycle. 'T' means taking Technology to as many people as possible. He urged the audience to consider how they can make other advanced technology like drone technology more accessible. 'H' means -Healthcare, he said that today, the government is doing a lot of work for the arrangements like healthcare, and medical colleges in every district in the country. He asked the gathering to think about how their organisation can encourage this.

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 14:07 [IST]