Jio Offer: Free 4G data with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, Here is how to get

How to avail this offer?

The users will also have an option to transfer this data to any other Jio subscriber. Head to the MyJio App It will show a new banner with the Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate offer, tap on it. Now tap on the ‘Participate Now' option on the next screen. Scan the barcode of the empty Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate wrapper. The free additional data will be transferred to your MyJio account in the next seven to eight business days.

Offer's validity:

The offer is valid until September 30, and the customers need to have the MyJio app on their smartphone to get the free data.

Reliance Jio and its prepaid tariff

Reliance Jio did its prepaid tariff revision back in January 2018, but the best part is the telco is still offering the best-prepaid tariff plans in the country, which explains the entire scenario. However, the combined entity of Vodafone Idea Limited is expected to counter Jio with affordable tariff plans, which might force the new entrant to revise its tariff plans yet again.