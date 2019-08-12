Jio GigaFiber, Jio Phone 3 launch today: Data plans, how to register and other details here

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 12: Reliance's JioPhone 2 was a huge hit among the Indian crowd, and now it's time for much-awaited broadband service Jio GigaFiber, and JioPhone 2 which is widely expected to launch on August 12th, at the company's 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) next week. The event has a history of marking the announcement of major Reliance products, including Jio mobile services and devices.

So, the question is, what's Reliance going to unveil this time around? Check out:

After being in trial services for almost a year now, it is expected that Reliance will finally launch GigaFiber commercially. Jio could finally announce the costs of owning GigaFiber subscription and what would come bundled with the package.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Data plans

Reliance Jio is said to debut the service with at least three data plans. The cheapest data plan will be priced at Rs 500 per month and it will offer 100Mbps internet speeds.

The second Jio GigaFiber plan dubbed 'Triple Pay Plan' could be priced at Rs 600. Under this plan, its more than just the broadband, users will get as many as 600 channels, a landline and 100 MBPS speed broadband connection.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber's premium plan is expected to be priced around Rs 1,000 per month. This data plan will offer all three services mentioned above including support for IoT products.

GigaFiber: How to register

At present, Jio's GigaFiber service is available in beta testing and users can sign up for it.

Visit GigaFiber.Jio.com/registration

Provide the required information like address, full name and mobile number

Jio GigaFiber: Internet speeds

Even though Jio is offering maximum up to 100Mbps under its preview offer, the company had promised to offer up to 1Gbps of internet speeds to users.

JioPhone 3

Since, Reliance has launched two smart feature phones which offer 4G mobile internet and access to popular apps such as YouTube and WhatsApp, the latest leaks have suggested that JioPhone 3 is expected to be inveiled. However, the new version of JioPhone 3 could be powered by a MediaTek processor and may feature an all touch screen.

The phone is expected to pack in 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage while also supporting a MicroSD slot for expansion later on. It could have a 5MP camera on the back and a 2MP sensor on the front. The device could be priced somewhere around Rs 4,500.

We can also expect Reliance to GigaTV. Speculations suggest that GigaTV set-top boxes will be able to stream TV channels in 4K and will offer as standard 600 channels.