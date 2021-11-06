Jinnah row: Read books again, Akhilesh Yadav to detractors; UP minister suggests narco test for ex-CM

Lucknow/Ballia, Nov 6: The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday defended his controversial comments equating Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Jawaharlal Nehru by asking the detractors to "read books."

When asked about the criticism faced by him over his remarks by reporters, the former chief minister shot back, "Why should I say the context? I would say read the books again."

However, Yadav's counter-attack met with severe criticism from the BJP.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, in a Tweet written in Hindi, said, "The love for Jinnah still remains intact. Akhilesh Yadav ji please tell which history books have to be read -- the Indian or the Pakistani."

On October 31, Yadav had said, "Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute and became barristers. They helped (India) get freedom and never backed away from any struggle."

Minister Shukla termed Jinnah as the villain who was responsible for the division of the country. "Jinnah is a villain, who no Indian would like to see or listen to. Akhilesh Yadav must clarify as to under which pressure, greed, is he glorifying Jinnah?" "I want Akhilesh Yadav to himself come forward, and get his narco test done," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, at an event in Auraiya, said that such remarks should be rejected. "Sardar Patel, who symbolised India's integrity, united over 563 kingdoms with India (at the time of Independence). We have to understand the mindset of the elements, who are trying to equate Sardar Patel with Jinnah. Sardar Patel united the country, while Jinnah divided the country, both cannot be contemporaries ('samkaksh'). "Sardar Patel was a 'rashtranayak' (national hero), but Jinnah was the one to break the unity of India. We have to be alert of people who are trying to equate them," Adityanath said without naming Yadav.

Meanwhile, The SP demanded the removal of Shukla from the government for accusing Yadav of getting economic support from Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Shukla on Tuesday had said that Chief Minister Adityanath has become a challenge for the Islamic world. "Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is getting all support from them. Akhilesh is getting 'sanrakshan aur sujhav' (patronage and advice) from the ISI. It is possible that he might also be getting economic support from it." PTI

Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 21:18 [IST]