    Jignesh Mevani gets bail in case of assault on policewoman

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, Apr 30: A local court of Barpeta district of Assam grants bail to Jignesh Mevani in case of alleged assault on a policewoman. He is expected to be released on April 30 owing to some formalities.

    Jignesh Mevani

    Mevani, an MLA supported by the Congress, was booked under IPC Sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and others.

    The Gujarat legislator was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after an FIR was registered against him in Kokrajhar.

    Mevani, 41, allegedly used slang words against the policewoman on April 21 while the lawmaker was being brought from the Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar.

    He was arrested from Gujarat's Palanpur on April 20 and brought to Guwahati the next day. Mevani, a legislator from Vadgam, and taken to Kokrajhar, where ruling Bharatiya Janata Party functionary Arup Kumar Dey filed the case related to alleged tweets against Modi.

    Mevani was sent in three-day police remand on April 21 and a day's judicial remand on April 24 before he was rearrested in connection with the second case.

    Last year, Mevani had held a press conference along with former JNU students's union leader, Kanhaiya Kumar along with Rahul Gandhi. Mevani had extended support to the Congress till the end of his term as an independent MLA.

    X