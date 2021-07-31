Jiah Khan’s death: CBI court to hear case

Mumbai, July 31: A CBI court will hear the case pertaining to the death of actor Jiah Khan. The sessions court which was conducting the trial against the late actor's boyfriend Suraj Pancholi on charges of abetment said that the trial should be transferred to a CBI court.

Jiah had committed suicide at her residence in Mumbai in 2013. Sooraj was charged with abetment. Her mother Rabia Khan while recently condoling the death of Sushant Singh Rajput had slammed Bollywood for its bullying culture.

She went on to recall the time when Salman Khan had tried to sabotage the investigation of her daughter's suicide in 2015 and protect Pancholi. What happened to Sushant reminded me of 2015 when I went to meet CBI officers who called me down from London.

'Oh, by the way, Salman Khan calls me every day and says he has invested a lot of money, please don't harass the boy, please don't interrogate him, don't touch him. So what can we do, madam?' He was annoyed, he looked frustrated," the officer said according to Rabia.

