Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air unveils 'Rising A' brand logo

New Delhi, Dec 22: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed low-cost carrier Akasa Air on Wednesday unveiled its much-anticipated brand identity with the unveiling of its 'Rising A' symbol and tagline, 'It's Your Sky'.

"Unveiling 'The Rising A' of Akasa Air. Inspired by elements of the sky, The Rising A symbolises the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing," Akasa Air tweeted.

On the unveiling of the brand identity, Vinay Dube, Akasa Air Founder, MD and CEO said, "Translating our purpose to serve every traveller with an innovative yet simple alternative required a modern and confident symbol. The Akasa Air brand identity encapsulates the collective spirit of flying and the individual pursuit of dreams for each of us."

"It is our promise to all, regardless of backgrounds or beliefs, that it's your sky, your dreams, your passions, and your personal journey, and Akasa Air is honoured to be a part of it," he added.

