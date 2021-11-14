Jhoom India announces an exclusively digital award ceremony for its 5th edition

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: Jhoom India, a unique international-level talent hunt for persons with disabilities, announced award ceremony for its 5th season which was hosted on November 13th, 2021.

The award ceremony was held virtually in the light of public health concerns related to the coronavirus and to ensure the safety of all participants. The Programme was broadcasted on FACEBOOK & YOUTUBE and promoted on Dailyhunt, Phunflix, Phando and Batoi, where more than one lakh public watched the show worldwide.

Organised by Shantidham Foundation, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India, the event has a huge national presence and includes Dance, Song, Speed Painting, Acting, Mimicry, Anchoring and any other extra talents also.

Running in its fifth consecutive year, JHOOM INDIA is the first of kind platform in India, where PwDs can dance, sing, speed paint, act, mimicry, anchoring and showcase many other forms of talent.

Shantidham Foundation is a Non-Profit-making voluntary Organisation, carrying out different developmental activities for last 16 years for the underprivileged sections of the society in PAN India.

This unique programme gives a huge platform to the talented PwDs, wherein they can showcase their hidden talents globally. This gives them recognition, name, fame and ultimately confident enough to earn livelihood through their talent, which is the main motto of the programme. This year, the event got 1280 registrations from all over the globe. They will be promoted by different social media promotions of JHOOM INDIA through facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. We are associated with 94 Organisations.