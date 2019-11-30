News India live

Jharkhand polls 2019 LIVE: Amit Shah appeals people to vote in maximum numbers

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ranchi, Nov 29: 13 constituencies in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections are being held today.

In all 37,83,055 voters, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters will cast their ballot today.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

Key candidates in the fray are state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga seat. Among these are several constituencies in Naxal-affected areas, namely Latehar, Lohardaga, Chatra, Gumla, Manika (Latehar district), Panki and Daltonganj (both in Palamu district). Voting is underway in 13 seats of Jharkhand in the first phase of the Assembly election. Jharkhand voters will now air complaints about poll-related issues by dialling 1950. झारखंड को भ्रष्टाचार व नक्सलवाद से मुक्त रखने और यहाँ विकास की गति को बनाये रखने के लिए पुनः एक स्थिर, निर्णायक और पूर्ण बहुमत वाली सरकार आवश्यक है। प्रथम चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर झारखंड को विकास के पथ पर अग्रसर रखने में योगदान दें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 30, 2019 "To keep Jharkhand free from corruption and Naxalism and to maintain the pace of development here again a stable, decisive and absolute majority government is necessary. I appeal to all the voters of the first phase to contribute in keeping Jharkhand on the path of development by voting in maximum numbers," Shah tweeted in Hindi. Home minister and BJP president Amit Shah urged people to vote in maximum numbers to keep Jharkhand free from corruption and Naxalism. Jharkhand: Voting continues at a polling booth in a Govt school in Lohardaga. Voting on 13 constituencies in the state for the first phase of elections is underway. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/IiD3rIR50M — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019 Visuals from voting at a government school in Lohardaga. The BJP is seeking a second term. The party is against the JMM-Congress combine. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has appealed to the people to vote in large numbers. Your vote is important for the development of the state, Das also said. Polling has been normal so far. No glitches reported as yet. Polling is underway at Jharkhand. The fate of 189 candidates will be decided today. 13 constituencies go to vote today. The constituencies that would poll today are Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur The fate of 189 candidates would be decided today. Out of 189 candidates analyzed, 44 (23 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in Jharkhand. 26 (14 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Among the major parties, 4(67 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 6 (46 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 5 (42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from JD(U), and 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Among the major parties, 3 (50 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from JD(U), 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP, and 3 (23 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. There are 7 constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly elections, Phase I, having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections. Out of the 189 candidates, 59 (31 per cent) are crorepatis. Among the major parties 3 (100 per cent) out of 3 candidates analysed from AJSU Party, 5 (83 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 9 (75 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP, 7 (54 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P) and, 5 (42 per cent) out of 12 candidates from JD(U) have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 6 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 16.97 crores, 12 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 4.33 crores, 13 JVM(P) candidates have average assets of Rs 2.35 crores, 12 JD(U) candidates have average assets of Rs 1.50 crore and 3 AJSU Party candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.39 crore. 87 (46 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 85 (45 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 13 (7 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 4 candidates have not declared their age. 15 (8 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly election Phase I. Chief Minister Raghubar Das is the first state chief minister to have completed the full term of five years in the state, long plagued by fractured mandate and unstable governments. The BJP is in power in the state, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Thirteen constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, 20 in the second phase, 17 in the third, 15 in the fourth phase and 16 constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase. The assembly polls in the Naxalism-affected state were held in five phases in 2014 as well. The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD will contest in four, six and three constituencies, respectively. Seats, for which polling will take place, are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur. Jharkhand polls 2019 will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

Jharkhand polls 2019 will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23. Seats, for which polling will take place, are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur. The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD will contest in four, six and three constituencies, respectively. The assembly polls in the Naxalism-affected state were held in five phases in 2014 as well. Thirteen constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, 20 in the second phase, 17 in the third, 15 in the fourth phase and 16 constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase. The BJP is in power in the state, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Chief Minister Raghubar Das is the first state chief minister to have completed the full term of five years in the state, long plagued by fractured mandate and unstable governments. 15 (8 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly election Phase I. 87 (46 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 85 (45 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 13 (7 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 4 candidates have not declared their age. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 6 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 16.97 crores, 12 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 4.33 crores, 13 JVM(P) candidates have average assets of Rs 2.35 crores, 12 JD(U) candidates have average assets of Rs 1.50 crore and 3 AJSU Party candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.39 crore. Among the major parties 3 (100 per cent) out of 3 candidates analysed from AJSU Party, 5 (83 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 9 (75 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP, 7 (54 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P) and, 5 (42 per cent) out of 12 candidates from JD(U) have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore. Out of the 189 candidates, 59 (31 per cent) are crorepatis. There are 7 constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly elections, Phase I, having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections. Among the major parties, 3 (50 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from JD(U), 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP, and 3 (23 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Among the major parties, 4(67 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 6 (46 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 5 (42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from JD(U), and 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. 26 (14 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Out of 189 candidates analyzed, 44 (23 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in Jharkhand. The fate of 189 candidates would be decided today. The constituencies that would poll today are Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur Polling is underway at Jharkhand. The fate of 189 candidates will be decided today. 13 constituencies go to vote today. Polling has been normal so far. No glitches reported as yet. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has appealed to the people to vote in large numbers. Your vote is important for the development of the state, Das also said. The BJP is seeking a second term. The party is against the JMM-Congress combine. Jharkhand: Voting continues at a polling booth in a Govt school in Lohardaga. Voting on 13 constituencies in the state for the first phase of elections is underway. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/IiD3rIR50M — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019 Visuals from voting at a government school in Lohardaga. Home minister and BJP president Amit Shah urged people to vote in maximum numbers to keep Jharkhand free from corruption and Naxalism. झारखंड को भ्रष्टाचार व नक्सलवाद से मुक्त रखने और यहाँ विकास की गति को बनाये रखने के लिए पुनः एक स्थिर, निर्णायक और पूर्ण बहुमत वाली सरकार आवश्यक है। प्रथम चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर झारखंड को विकास के पथ पर अग्रसर रखने में योगदान दें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 30, 2019 "To keep Jharkhand free from corruption and Naxalism and to maintain the pace of development here again a stable, decisive and absolute majority government is necessary. I appeal to all the voters of the first phase to contribute in keeping Jharkhand on the path of development by voting in maximum numbers," Shah tweeted in Hindi. Jharkhand voters will now air complaints about poll-related issues by dialling 1950. Voting is underway in 13 seats of Jharkhand in the first phase of the Assembly election. Among these are several constituencies in Naxal-affected areas, namely Latehar, Lohardaga, Chatra, Gumla, Manika (Latehar district), Panki and Daltonganj (both in Palamu district). Key candidates in the fray are state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga seat.

Key candidates in fray in Phase 1

Prominent candidates in the fray are Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon, and AJSU's Radhakrishna Kishore.