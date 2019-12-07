Jharkhand poll 2019 Updates: Voter turnout till 5 PM in the second phase is 62.40%

  • search
    Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 07: Polling in the 20 constituencies that begun at 7 am amid tight security on Saturday and it ended at 5 pm, an estimated 63.36 per cent votes were cast. One person was killed and two others injured, after security personnel opened fire on a group of men who tried to snatch their arms in Gumla's Sisai constituency.

    59.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in the second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 20 constituencies. Polling in 18 seats ended at 3 pm, while locals in Jamshedpur (East), where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies can vote till 5 pm.

    Jharkhand poll 2019 LIVE: Firing reported in Gumla assembly, CM Raghubar casts vote

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    4:31 PM, 7 Dec
    Voter turnout till 3 PM in the second phase is 59.27%.
    4:05 PM, 7 Dec
    Polling in 18 seats ended at 3 pm, while Locals in Jamshedpur (East)where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is in fray and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies can vote till 5 pm.
    4:03 PM, 7 Dec
    Voter turnout till 3 PM in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls is 59.27%.
    3:52 PM, 7 Dec
    At 2 pm, the voter turnout remained at 45.41 percent in the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls.
    3:22 PM, 7 Dec
    I appeal to the people of the state to participate in this festival of democracy. I believe we have been successful in establishing a better govt in last 5 years for which we will be rewarded, says Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das.
    2:18 PM, 7 Dec
    45.51 percent polling was recorded till 1 pm in the second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 20 constituencies.
    2:14 PM, 7 Dec
    At least six people including policemen were injured in clashes and subsequent police firing in Jharkhand's Gumla district during the second phase of polling today.
    2:04 PM, 7 Dec
    The polling which started at 7 am will end at 3 pm The voting however for the two Assembly seats, Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West, will conclude at 5 pm, according to IANS.
    1:20 PM, 7 Dec
    After clash between two rival camps, voting in booth no. 36 was suspended in Sisai assembly seat of Jharkhand.
    11:59 AM, 7 Dec
    28.5 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am.
    11:36 AM, 7 Dec
    The overall voter turnout in Jharkhand was 14.92 percent till 10 am.
    11:16 AM, 7 Dec
    Sisai is among the 20 assembly constituencies to go to polls in the second of the five-phase elections.
    11:16 AM, 7 Dec
    The ADGP said polling is continuing peacefully and there is no other report of any untoward incident from anywhere else.
    11:16 AM, 7 Dec
    Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Murari Lal Meena said that personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to open fire on the men, after they attempted to grab hold of their weapons near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency.
    11:16 AM, 7 Dec
    One person was injured on Saturday when security personnel opened fire on a group of men who tried to snatch weapons from them in Gumla's Sisai constituency, where polling is underway in the second phase of assembly elections.
    10:29 AM, 7 Dec
    Firing reported on a polling booth in Gumla district, Govt vehicle of Block Development Officer, Sisai also fired upon. CRPF team has rushed to the spot.
    10:02 AM, 7 Dec
    The voting percentage are as follows: Ghatshila 14%, Baharagora 16.3%, Potka 14.9%, Chaibasa 13.3%, Jugsala 14.8% Jamshedpur (East) 13.2%, Jamshedpur (West)- 13.3%.
    9:43 AM, 7 Dec
    Chief Minister Raghubar Das casts his vote in Bhalubasa, Jamshedpur.
    9:13 AM, 7 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urge voters to come out in large numbers.
    9:08 AM, 7 Dec
    Saryu Rai, independent candidate from Jamshedpur also casts vote.
    9:06 AM, 7 Dec
    ​BJP state president Laxman Giluva casts his vote from Booth no. 74 in Chakradharpur's Toklo.
    9:05 AM, 7 Dec
    Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das will cast his vote from booth no. 21 in Jamshedpur.
    8:39 AM, 7 Dec
    The fates of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Speaker Dinesh Oraon and ministers Neelkanth Singh Munda and Ramchandra Sahis will be decided today.
    8:02 AM, 7 Dec
    People have queued up to cast their votes at a polling station in Khunti during the second phase of voting for Jharkhand Assembly elections.
    7:13 AM, 7 Dec
    Polling underway for second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections
    7:10 AM, 7 Dec
    Out of the 260 candidates analysed, 67 have pending criminal cases against them in Jharkhand.
    7:10 AM, 7 Dec
    44(17 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.
    7:10 AM, 7 Dec
    Among the major parties, 4(67 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 7(50 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from JMM, 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party, 8 (40 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP and 8(40 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from JVM(P) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
    7:10 AM, 7 Dec
    Among the major parties, 3(50 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 5(36 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from JMM, 5(25 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP, 5(25 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from JVM(P) and 1(8 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
    7:10 AM, 7 Dec
    4 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 4 candidates, 1 candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376). 4 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.
    JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019

