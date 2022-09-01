Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra sent to 14-day police remand for abusing domestic help

Jharkhand political crisis: Ruling UPA delegation to meet Governor at 4 pm today

Ranchi, Sep 01: Amid the uncertainty surrounding the continuance of Hemant Soren as chief minister of Jharkhand, a JMM delegation is scheduled to meet Governor Ramesh Bais at 4 pm. Chief Minister Hemant Soren is also expected to meet the Governor along with the other leaders of the ruling alliance.

The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand is in turmoil since the Election Commission reportedly recommended the disqualification of the Chief Minister to the Governor.

On Tuesday, over 32 MLAs of ruling JMM government flew to Raipur to prevent the BJP's alleged attempts to poach its legislators.

Soren's JMM believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from it and from the Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner "similar to Maharashtra" and there is a need to ringfence the legislators in a safe haven.

In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act.

The ruling UPA coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA.

The Raj Bhavan has not announced anything on this matter as yet.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Jharkhand cabinet is scheduled today at 4 pm.