Jharkhand man chops wife into 18 pieces, cops recover 12 body parts

Ranchi, Dec 18: In a chilling recall of Shraddha Walker murder case, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and chopping her body into several parts in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand.

The incident came to light after locals noticed a dog eating what seemed like human remains, behind the newly constructed Anganwadi centre under the Borio Block of Sahibganj district, and informed the police.

"12 parts of the body of a 22-year-old woman belonging to primitive tribal community found in Sahibganj. Some parts of body still missing & search for them is underway. Her husband Dildar Ansari has been detained by Police, the deceased was his second wife," said Superintendent of police (SP) Sahibganj.

"Rubika Pahadi was the 2nd wife of Dildar Ansari, he already had a wife. This was the cause of their personal dispute. Due to this, they murdered her and chopped her into pieces. The probe reveals the involvement of her husband. A probe is on," he said.

"The deceased was chopped off into 18 pieces. As far as the question as to who was involved as the accused, the investigation is going on," he added.

As per police, Dildar's mother Mariam Khatoon took Rabita to her brother's house, where she was murdered and the dead body was cut into pieces with an iron-cutting machine and thrown at different places.

So far, police recovered parts of a finger, a shoulder, a hip, a hand, lower back, a lung and stomach at Dildar's house.

The case bears eerily similarities with the murder of 26-year-old Walkar in the national capital.

Walkar was allegedly killed by her 28-year-old live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala after a confrontation who then sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city. The Delhi Police arrested Poonawala on November 12.

