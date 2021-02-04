NIA likely to take up probe into Israel embassy blast

Jharkhand human trafficking racket: NIA nets key accused

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a prime accused in connection with a human trafficking case in Jharkhand.

The accused has been identified as Shiv Shankar Ghanjhu. He is the owner of two placement agencies-M/s Laxmi Placement Service & Birsa Security and Placement, which were being operated by his brother and notorious kingpin of human trafficking racket in Jharkhand and Delhi, Panna Lal Mahto who was earlier arrested in the case.

Investigations revealed that Mahto and his wife Sunita Devi were operating a big human trafficking racket under the guise of these placement agencies. They used to being poor and innocent minor boys and girls from Jharkhand on the pretext of providing them with jobs in Delhi and neighbouring states.

However they were exploited and never paid the promised money.

Ghanjhu, according to the NIA played a significant role in trafficking minors from Jharkhand. He was produced before the Special NIA Court in Ranchi and has been taken into police custody for four days.