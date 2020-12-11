Jharkhand high court to hear Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 11: The Jharkhand High Court will on Friday resume its hearing on the bail plea of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam-related Dumka Treasury case. According to reports, the hearing assumes great significance as if the high court grants bail to the former Bihar chief minister, he could walk out of jail.

As far as Dumka Treasury case is concerned, the RJD chief was convicted for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 3.13 crore from the government coffer. The Jharkhand court had adjourned its hearing in Lalu's bail plea on November 27.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed RJD leaders' bail plea saying that he has not served a single days sentence in connection with the Dumka Treasury case.

On March 24, 2018, by CBI special judge Shivpal Singh had sentenced Lalu to 14-years rigorous imprisonment in the Dumka treasury embezzlement case of fodder scam. The RJD chief was convicted in four fodder scam cases and he has already secured bail in three other cases.