Jharkhand: Guv to take call on CM Hemant Soren's exit today

Ranchi, Aug 27: The Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais is expected to take a call today on the Election Commission's recommendation on the disqualification of CM Hemant Soren as an MLA for holding an office of profit in connection with a mining lease case. Soren is accused of violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

No conclusion came out of the meeting among Jharkhand's ruling coalition members that was held on Friday evening at the residence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Hectic parleys have been taking place in the state amid intense speculation that Jharkhand CM Soren could lose his assembly membership over a mining lease case.

In the rapidly changing political scenario, 'resort politics' could come into play to keep the numbers intact. A few insiders from the Congress, a member of the ruling coalition, said that ring-fencing of MLAs by parking them in a resort located in a 'friendly state' such as West Bengal or Bihar was one of the options mulled to prevent poaching. Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam, however, said the "MLAs of the ruling alliance cannot be poached and will stay in Ranchi".

The Election Commission of India had on Thursday sent its opinion to the Governor on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

What is in store if Soren is disqualified: The numbers explained

Earlier, JMM exuded confidence that Hemant Soren will remain the chief minister till 2024 amidst the disqualification row. The party also said it will move to the Supreme Court if Soren is disqualified as an MLA.

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The JMM, as the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

Hemant Soren's office noted that the Governor's office has not sent any communication in regards to disqualification. "Received no communication by the Chief Minister's Office from either the Election Commission or Governor Ramesh Bais. It seems that BJP leaders, including a BJP MP, and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the EC report, which is otherwise always given in a sealed cover," Soren said in a statement issued by his secretariat.

