Fodder scam case: Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea; no immediate release from jail

NIA charges 18 naxalites for deadly attack on police personnel in Jharkhand

Jharkhand e Pass: How to apply for e-pass online, check status or download if you fall in exempt categories

Jharkhand extends COVID-19 lockdown; bus service to be prohibited

India

pti-Deepika S

Ranchi, June 09: The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended COVID-related lockdown-like restrictions till June 16 with some relaxations, an official said. This is the fifth time that the curbs, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, were extended.

The ongoing measures were scheduled to end on June 10.

The decision was made at a meeting of the state disaster management authority chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

''The Health Safety Week now stands extended till June 16.

Some relaxations have been given, including the opening of shops in 23 districts from 6 am to 4 pm,'' the official said.

Shopping malls, cinema halls, clubs, bars, banquet halls, multiplexes, departmental stores will remain closed. 7. Stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and the park will be closed

All educational institutions will remain closed. All state-run examinations will also be postponed.

Aanganwadi centres will also remain shut, but food items will be provided to the beneficiaries at home.

A gathering of more than 5 people at one place has been prohibited. A maximum number of 11 persons can attend a marriage while a maximum of 20 persons will be allowed at a funeral. There is also a ban on fairs and exhibitions.

Religious places will remain closed for devotees, and the prohibition on processions will continue.

Bus transport will continue to be banned. E-pass will be required to go from one district to another district by private vehicles, to come to Jharkhand from other states or to go from Jharkhand to another state. Home quarantine will be mandatory as well.

In Jamshedpur, which is witnessing a high number of deaths, shops will open from 6 am till 2 pm, the official added.

There will be a complete lockdown in the state from Saturday 5 pm to Monday 6 am barring emergency services, the official said.

Jharkhand reported 603 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 13 more deaths.

There are 5,099 active cases in the state at present.

Jharkhand has so far recorded 5,073 deaths and 3,42,179 COVID cases.