Jharkhand election results 2019 Updates: Hemant Soren to be CM as JMM alliance obtains majority

India

Ranchi, Dec 23: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren has led the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance registered victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls over BJP. Results have been declared for all 81 seats, as per Election Commission the JMM has won 30 seats, Congress 16 and BJP got 25 seats. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Raghubar Das tendered his resignation from the post to Governor Draupadi Murmu, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Monday. He said that he welcomes the verdict given by people of Jharkhand.

Soren won Dumka assembly constituency by margin of 13188 votes and Barhait assembly constituency by margin of 25740 votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him congratulations for his win.

The counting will start at 8 am in all the 24 district headquarters. Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition. The state which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, is the third state after Maharashtra and Haryana to go to polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election, in October this year. The first result is expected at around 1 pm today. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes. Presently, the BJP is in power in the state which has 81 assembly seats. The smaller parties would play a crucial role. If exit polls are to be believed then there would be a hung assembly in Jharkhand. The BJP has rubbished all exit polls and says that it would easily return to power. All exit polls have suggested that the BJP is unlikely to retain power. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Jharkhand: Counting of votes for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls to be done today. Visuals from a counting centre in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/CgQU7edoV1 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019 Visuals from a counting centre in Ranchi. One of the most crucial seats in the elections is Jamshedpur East from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been winning since 1995. He is up against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai who turned rebellious after his ticket was put on hold by the party. The fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will also be decided. The key parties in the fray include BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and the All Jharkhand Students Union. Counting of votes for 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began at 8 am on Monday, Election Commission officials said. The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Jharkhand: Poster with 'Jharkhand ki pukar hai gathbandhan ki sarkar hai. Hemant ab ki baar hai' seen in Ranchi. Counting of votes for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls begins at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/903QC3Q9iC — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019 JMM leader Vinod Pandey said the grand alliance will certainly get majority as people are fed up with the BJP government. JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Dumka constituency. In the counting of postal ballots the Congress is leading Early trends on CNN-News18 show Congress-JMM alliance is 12 and the BJP is 7 now. Meanwhile, the share markets, which rose more than 1.5% last week, could also react to Jharkhand Assembly election results. Early trend shows BJP's Randhir Kumar Singh leading from Sarath. The constituency is considered a stronghold of the Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), and the upcoming election has become a prestige battle for the party after its MLA Randhir Kumar Singh defected to the BJP with five other MLAs of the party in 2014. Postal votes being counted. CPI (ML) leading in Bagodar assembly seat Early trends indicate that BJP is leading in14 seats while the JMM-Congress alliance is ahead in 22 seats. Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is in fray from two seats -- Dumka and Barhet. BJP has pitted Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi in Dumka against Soren. In Jamshedpur East assembly seat, BJP's Raghubar Das has taken early leads. He is pitted against Saryu Roy who quit the party just ahead of the elections. He is in the fray as an independent candidate. JVM , AJSU and Independents too are leading in some constituencies JVM's Pradeep Yadav leads from Poreyahat constituency Babulal Marandi of JVM(P) leading from Dhanwar