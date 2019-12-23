Jharkhand election results 2019 Updates: Hemant Soren to be CM as JMM alliance obtains majority
Ranchi, Dec 23: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren has led the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance registered victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls over BJP. Results have been declared for all 81 seats, as per Election Commission the JMM has won 30 seats, Congress 16 and BJP got 25 seats. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Raghubar Das tendered his resignation from the post to Governor Draupadi Murmu, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Monday. He said that he welcomes the verdict given by people of Jharkhand.
Soren won Dumka assembly constituency by margin of 13188 votes and Barhait assembly constituency by margin of 25740 votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him congratulations for his win.
"We will form the government as we fought the elections for the people of the state by raising issues that affect their lives and livelihoods," said Congress Committee in-charge for Jharkhand, RPN Singh.
As per Election Commission trends, Congress-JMM-RJD alliance wins 39 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins 18 seats.
9:33 PM, 23 Dec
BJP spoke person G V L Narasimha Rao attributed the party's loss in Jharkhand to "local issues".
9:20 PM, 23 Dec
"Jharkhand results appeared to be a verdict against the NRC and the CAA, and reflected the public reaction to the "arrogance" of the BJP visible across the country," said Arvind Kejriwal
Political Heavyweights
Mandu
J P Patel
BJP
Chandranath Bhai Patel
JVMP
Vs
Former minister and sitting MLA Jaiprakash Bhai Patel wins from Mandu, a high-profile seat.
8:52 PM, 23 Dec
Raghubar Das, "People's mandate has not been in favour of BJP, but whatever has been the verdict of the ppl, we respect it. I hope Hemant Soren & his govt will work to fulfill the dreams of the people."
BJP national President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, " We respect the madate given to us by the people of Jharkhand."
6:24 PM, 23 Dec
Congress+ wins Barkagaon, Jarmundi, Jamshedpur West and Littipara seats.
6:18 PM, 23 Dec
Congress+ wins Giridh, Barhi, Gandey seats.
6:05 PM, 23 Dec
Congress's Rajendra Prasad Singh defeated sitting MLA and BJP candidate Yogeshwar Mahto by 25,172 votes from Bermo constituency.
6:04 PM, 23 Dec
Congress's Sona Ram Sinku wins Jagannathpur seat by 11,606 votes.
6:01 PM, 23 Dec
Hemant Soren said, Saryu Roy is winning against Raghubar Das shows people’s anger.
5:59 PM, 23 Dec
"It seems like the Centre have prepared a new formula to make people of this country to stand in queues again," said JMM leader Hemant Soren over NRC and CAA.
5:10 PM, 23 Dec
BJP candidate CP Singh wins from the Jharkhand capital, Ranchi with a margin of 1800 votes over JMM's Mahua Manjhi
5:09 PM, 23 Dec
''A new chapter will start for the state today. I assure people that their expectations will be met. We will meet expectations of all farmers, youth, women, workers and all others,'' Soren further said
5:08 PM, 23 Dec
Hemant Soren said,''This mandate is a result of Guruji Shibu Soren’s work. It is now time to fulfill his vision. On this day, I promise to live up to the people's expectations. We fought the election in grand alliance. For this, I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for putting their faith in me. And today, the people of the state have given a clear mandate.''
5:08 PM, 23 Dec
Jharkhand poll results show people are with non-BJP parties, says Sharad Pawar
5:08 PM, 23 Dec
Hemant Soren says alliance partners will sit together and decide next course of action
5:07 PM, 23 Dec
It's about 3 more rounds of counting. There are still over a dozen seats where there is a neck and neck race.
1:06 AM, 23 Dec
The counting will start at 8 am in all the 24 district headquarters.
1:07 AM, 23 Dec
Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition.
1:09 AM, 23 Dec
The state which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, is the third state after Maharashtra and Haryana to go to polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
1:09 AM, 23 Dec
The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election, in October this year. The first result is expected at around 1 pm today.
1:14 AM, 23 Dec
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes. Presently, the BJP is in power in the state which has 81 assembly seats.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
The smaller parties would play a crucial role. If exit polls are to be believed then there would be a hung assembly in Jharkhand.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
The BJP has rubbished all exit polls and says that it would easily return to power.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
All exit polls have suggested that the BJP is unlikely to retain power.
Who are the most prominent candidates in the fray?
One of the most crucial seats in the elections is Jamshedpur East from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been winning since 1995. He is up against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai who turned rebellious after his ticket was put on hold by the party.
7:59 AM, 23 Dec
The fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will also be decided.
7:59 AM, 23 Dec
Key parties
The key parties in the fray include BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and the All Jharkhand Students Union.
8:03 AM, 23 Dec
Counting of votes for 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began at 8 am on Monday, Election Commission officials said. The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.
Poster with 'Jharkhand ki pukar hai gathbandhan ki sarkar hai. Hemant ab ki baar hai' seen in Ranchi
8:07 AM, 23 Dec
JMM leader Vinod Pandey said the grand alliance will certainly get majority as people are fed up with the BJP government.
8:10 AM, 23 Dec
JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Dumka constituency.
8:13 AM, 23 Dec
In the counting of postal ballots the Congress is leading
8:15 AM, 23 Dec
Early trends on CNN-News18 show Congress-JMM alliance is 12 and the BJP is 7 now.
8:15 AM, 23 Dec
Meanwhile, the share markets, which rose more than 1.5% last week, could also react to Jharkhand Assembly election results.
8:17 AM, 23 Dec
Early trend shows BJP’s Randhir Kumar Singh leading from Sarath. The constituency is considered a stronghold of the Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), and the upcoming election has become a prestige battle for the party after its MLA Randhir Kumar Singh defected to the BJP with five other MLAs of the party in 2014.
8:19 AM, 23 Dec
Postal votes being counted.
8:20 AM, 23 Dec
CPI (ML) leading in Bagodar assembly seat
8:21 AM, 23 Dec
Early trends indicate that BJP is leading in14 seats while the JMM-Congress alliance is ahead in 22 seats.
8:22 AM, 23 Dec
Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is in fray from two seats -- Dumka and Barhet. BJP has pitted Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi in Dumka against Soren.
8:25 AM, 23 Dec
In Jamshedpur East assembly seat, BJP's Raghubar Das has taken early leads. He is pitted against Saryu Roy who quit the party just ahead of the elections. He is in the fray as an independent candidate.
8:27 AM, 23 Dec
JVM , AJSU and Independents too are leading in some constituencies
8:27 AM, 23 Dec
JVM’s Pradeep Yadav leads from Poreyahat constituency
