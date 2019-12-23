  • search
Jharkhand election results
    Jharkhand election results 2019 Updates: Hemant Soren to be CM as JMM alliance obtains majority

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 23: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren has led the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance registered victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls over BJP. Results have been declared for all 81 seats, as per Election Commission the JMM has won 30 seats, Congress 16 and BJP got 25 seats. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Raghubar Das tendered his resignation from the post to Governor Draupadi Murmu, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Monday. He said that he welcomes the verdict given by people of Jharkhand.

    Soren won Dumka assembly constituency by margin of 13188 votes and Barhait assembly constituency by margin of 25740 votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him congratulations for his win.

    Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: Neck and neck fight between BJP, Congress

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:28 AM, 24 Dec
    Results declared for all 81 seats of Jharkhand Assembly Polls, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) secured 30 seats, Congress secured 16 seats, & BJP secured 25 seats.
    11:42 PM, 23 Dec
    Arvind Kejriwal, Amrinder Singh and Uddhav Thackeray also wished Hemant Soren for his victory in the assembly poll.
    11:41 PM, 23 Dec
    The Congress President Sonia Gandhi thanked the people of Jharkhand on the Jharkhand Assembly Elections results, releasing a statement.
    Political Heavyweights
    Jamshedpur East
    Saryu Rai
    IND
    Raghubar Das
    BJP
    Vs
    Independent Saryu Rai has taken a decisive lead over incumbent CM Raghubar Das from the high profile Jamshedpur east constituency.
    11:10 PM, 23 Dec
    "Bow to the verdict given by people of Jharkhand," said Raghubar Das.
    10:56 PM, 23 Dec
    Jharkhand Assembly Polls Party-wise tally at 10 pm Total seats: 81 Results declared: 75 JMM- 29 BJP - 22 Cong- 15 AJSU party - 2 CPI (ML-Liberation) - 1 JVM-P - 3 Independent-1 NCP-1 RJD-1 Trends available: 6 Parties leading: BJP - 3 JMM - 1 Cong - 1 IND-1.
    10:49 PM, 23 Dec
    "We will form the government as we fought the elections for the people of the state by raising issues that affect their lives and livelihoods," said Congress Committee in-charge for Jharkhand, RPN Singh.
    9:40 PM, 23 Dec
    As per Election Commission trends, Congress-JMM-RJD alliance wins 39 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins 18 seats.
    9:33 PM, 23 Dec
    BJP spoke person G V L Narasimha Rao attributed the party's loss in Jharkhand to "local issues".
    9:20 PM, 23 Dec
    "Jharkhand results appeared to be a verdict against the NRC and the CAA, and reflected the public reaction to the "arrogance" of the BJP visible across the country," said Arvind Kejriwal
    Political Heavyweights
    Mandu
    J P Patel
    BJP
    Chandranath Bhai Patel
    JVMP
    Vs
    Former minister and sitting MLA Jaiprakash Bhai Patel wins from Mandu, a high-profile seat.
    8:52 PM, 23 Dec
    Raghubar Das, "People's mandate has not been in favour of BJP, but whatever has been the verdict of the ppl, we respect it. I hope Hemant Soren & his govt will work to fulfill the dreams of the people."
    8:29 PM, 23 Dec
    Total seats: 81 Results declared: 37 JMM- 13 BJP - 13 Congress - 8 AJSU party - 2 CPI (ML-Liberation) - 1 Trends available: 44 Parties leading: BJP - 12 JMM - 17 Cong - 8 RJD - 1 JVM-P - 3 NCP - 1 IND - 2.
    8:18 PM, 23 Dec
    Raghubar Das said, "The governor has asked me to remain as the care taker chief minister till the new government is sworn in."
    7:56 PM, 23 Dec
    Chief Minister Raghubar Das tenders his resignation from the post to Governor Draupadi Murmu, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.
    7:48 PM, 23 Dec
    Chief Minister Raghubar Das arrives at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.
    7:47 PM, 23 Dec
    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Hemant Soren wins Dumka assembly constituency by margin of 13188 votes & Barhait assembly constituency by margin of 25740 votes.
    Political Heavyweights
    Simaria
    Kishun Kumar Das
    BJP
    Manoj Chandra
    AJSU
    Vs
    BJP candidate Kishun Kumar Das defeated AJSU candidate to win Simaria seat.
    7:13 PM, 23 Dec
    PM Modi tweeted,"Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state."
    7:07 PM, 23 Dec
    Total seats: 81 Results declared: 22 JMM- 8 BJP - 9 Congress - 4 AJSU party - 1 Trends available: 59 Parties leading: BJP - 16 JMM - 22 Cong - 11 RJD - 1 JVM-P - 3 AJSU party - 2 CPI (ML-Liberation) - 1 NCP - 1 IND - 2.
    6:26 PM, 23 Dec
    BJP national President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, " We respect the madate given to us by the people of Jharkhand."
    6:24 PM, 23 Dec
    Congress+ wins Barkagaon, Jarmundi, Jamshedpur West and Littipara seats.
    6:18 PM, 23 Dec
    Congress+ wins Giridh, Barhi, Gandey seats.
    6:05 PM, 23 Dec
    Congress's Rajendra Prasad Singh defeated sitting MLA and BJP candidate Yogeshwar Mahto by 25,172 votes from Bermo constituency.
    6:04 PM, 23 Dec
    Congress's Sona Ram Sinku wins Jagannathpur seat by 11,606 votes.
    6:01 PM, 23 Dec
    Hemant Soren said, Saryu Roy is winning against Raghubar Das shows people’s anger.
    5:59 PM, 23 Dec
    "It seems like the Centre have prepared a new formula to make people of this country to stand in queues again," said JMM leader Hemant Soren over NRC and CAA.
    5:10 PM, 23 Dec
    BJP candidate CP Singh wins from the Jharkhand capital, Ranchi with a margin of 1800 votes over JMM's Mahua Manjhi
    5:09 PM, 23 Dec
    ''A new chapter will start for the state today. I assure people that their expectations will be met. We will meet expectations of all farmers, youth, women, workers and all others,'' Soren further said
    5:08 PM, 23 Dec
    Hemant Soren said,''This mandate is a result of Guruji Shibu Soren’s work. It is now time to fulfill his vision. On this day, I promise to live up to the people's expectations. We fought the election in grand alliance. For this, I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for putting their faith in me. And today, the people of the state have given a clear mandate.''
    5:08 PM, 23 Dec
    Jharkhand poll results show people are with non-BJP parties, says Sharad Pawar
    5:08 PM, 23 Dec
    Hemant Soren says alliance partners will sit together and decide next course of action
    5:07 PM, 23 Dec
    It's about 3 more rounds of counting. There are still over a dozen seats where there is a neck and neck race.
