Jharkhand: ED arrests businessman Prem Prakash in illegal mining scam

India

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Prem Prakash, the middle man whose premises were searched yesterday in Ranchi allegedly linked with money laundering in an illegal mining scam.

The ED, which is probing the money laundering aspect of the alleged scam, seized the two assault rifles and 60 cartridges and two magazines from the premises of one Prem Prakash, suspected to be involved in the scam.

The raids were conducted at 11 places in Ranchi, including Prakash's flat in Vasundhara Apartment, his residence 'Shailodaya' near the Harmu Chowk, and his office in Harmu.

Jharkhand | ED leaves the residence of Prem Prakash after several hour long raid



Earlier during the raid today, two AK 47 rifles were recovered. Ranchi Police claimed that weapons were allotted to 2 security personnel who kept them at Prem's residence. Both have been suspended https://t.co/pdFcCd2NUV pic.twitter.com/jjauAC7AOG — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

A statement from the Ranchi Police said the two constables have been suspended after the in-charge of Police Lines, Ranchi gave a written information that while returning from duty on August 23, they had left their weapons with a staffer of Prakash due to rain.

"Due to rain, the constables kept their AK-47 rifles and the bullets issued to them with their acquaintance (staffer of Prem Prakash) in an almirah, took its keys and left for their houses due to which they could not collect their weapons," the statement said.

It said that in course of probe by officer-in-charge of Argora Police Station, it was found that the arms and ammunition have been seized by the ED.

"Correspondence has been made with the ED to get both the AK-47 rifles and the bullets issued with it. For the said gross negligence, both the constables have been suspended with immediate effect and further action is being taken," the statement said.

BJP's Godda MP Nishikant Dubey alleged in a tweet that Prakash is an "associate of Jharkhand CM and his family friend Amit Agarwal" and that his (Prakash) links should be investigated by the NIA.