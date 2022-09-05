Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote today

Jharkhand political crisis: CM not resigning, Gov to take call in 2 days says Cong

Ranchi, Sep 05: After a 10-day-long stalemate and suspense, Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government is all set to seek a trust vote in the State Assembly on Monday.

MLAs of the ruling coalition returned to the state capital Ranchi yesterday from Chhattisgarh, where they were sequestered at a resort to prevent defections.

The ruling UPA, however, has maintained that Soren's disqualification will not affect the government, as the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

It remains to be seen whether the three MLAs suspended by Congress- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kacchap, and Naman Bixel Kongari will vote as they have been directed to remain in Kolkata as part of their bail conditions.

On the other hand, BJP and its ally AJSU have 26 and 2 MLAs respectively and two Independents in the House support NDA as well.

As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the assembly secretariat, the chief minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the assembly in an office-of-profit case, the Election Commission (EC) communicated its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel recommended the CM's disqualification as an MLA.

BJP to 'oppose' introduction of any bill

Opposition BJP in Jharkhand will take part in the special session of the assembly on Monday, but oppose any attempt by the state government to introduce bills during its duration, party leaders said. The decision was taken at the legislative party meeting here late on Sunday. It will meet again around 9 am to finalise the party's strategy for the assembly session during which Chief Minister Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust.