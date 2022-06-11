Jharkhand: Branded a witch, 55-year-old woman beaten to death by villagers in Lohardaga

Jharkhand pilferage case shows how naxals are trying to infiltrate armed forces

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lohardaga, Jun 10: A 55-year-old woman was beaten to death in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district over allegations that she practiced witchcraft, police said on Friday.

Five people died in Ganeshpur village in Serengdaag police station area since January due to some disease, and the villagers claimed that the woman was responsible for the deaths, they said.

She was beaten with sticks till she breathed her last, police said. Her body was then stuffed in a sack and dumped in Dhardhariya waterfall in Sneha police station area, they said.

The body was found by the police on Friday. Thirty people have been detained in connection with the killing, police said.

Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:48 [IST]