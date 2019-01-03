  • search
    Jharkhand: 13 dead, 18 injured in separate road accidents

    Jamshedpur, Jan 3: A total of 13 people, including two children, were killed and 18 more injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand on Thursday, police said. A speeding trailer mowed down the children and one person sleeping on a footpath in the early hours near the Tatanagar railway station here, they said.

    Representational image
    Four people were injured in the accident that took place after the driver of the trailer lost control over the vehicle, hit a divider and ran over the people, East Singhbhum district Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alok Ranjan said. The injured were rushed to the M G M Hospital, he said, adding that the driver has been arrested and the vehicle confiscated.

    Five people were killed and eight others injured when a passenger van collided with a truck near Dakaya forest in Deoghar district. Sub-divisional Police Officer Vikas Chandra Srivastav said three of the injured were stated to be critical, and are undergoing treatment at the Sadar hospital. In a third accident, three people died and five others were injured when a pick-up van overturned at Dhava village in Palamau district, a police officer said.

    The injured are undergoing treatment at the Medininagar Sadar hospital, he said. In another accident, two people were killed when a speeding car ran them over on the Marine Drive in Jamshedpur and fell into the river Kharkhai, police said.

    The two were going to take a bath in the river. The driver of the car, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, was injured and hospitalised, Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar said. Local people put up a road blockade, demanding adequate compensation to the victims' family. It was withdrawn after police intervened.

