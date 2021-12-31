Jhansi Railway Station now 'Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station': Book tickets with new code 'VJLB'

Janta curfew: No passenger trains from midnight today to 10 am on Sunday

Lucknow, Dec 31: Passengers going to Jhansi Railway Station will now have to use 'VJLB' as code to book tickets instead of 'JHS', as per the changed name, a railways official said on Thursday.

"The earlier code for Jhansi railway station was 'JHS'. Now, with the name being changed to Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station, its code has been changed to 'VJLB'," Chief Public Relations Officer of North-Central Railway, Shivam Sharma, who is based in Prayagraj, told PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced renaming of Jhansi Railway Station as 'Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station' on Wednesday after Rani Laxmibai -- the queen of Jhansi. The announcement was made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in a tweet in Hindi.

A notification issued to this end stated that the station's name was changed following a "no-objection" given by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter dated November 24, 2021.

Earlier the Mughalsarai Railway Station was renamed as Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction and the Faizabad Railway Station as Ayodhya Cantt. Since coming to power, Adityanath government has changed names of several establishments including those of Faizabad and Allahabad districts, which were renamed as Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively.

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:14 [IST]