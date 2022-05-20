YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jet Airways gets licence to resume commercial flights: DGCA

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 20: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted air operator certificate (AOC) to Jet Airways to resume flight operations.

    A view of Jet Airways planes parked at the Mumbai airport. PTI
    A view of Jet Airways planes parked at the Mumbai airport. PTI

    The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoters of Jet Airways. The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019.

    Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar told PTI the "AOC" has been "granted" to Jet Airways.

    In its old avatar, the airline was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019.

    The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoters of Jet Airways. The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter. With DGCA officials onboard, the airline had successfully operated five proving flights on May 15 and 17.

    Comments

    More JET AIRWAYS News  

    Read more about:

    jet airways

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X