Jet airway's victim claims Rs 30 lakh and 100 upgrade vouchers as compensation

    Mumbai, Sep 21: The Jet airways hit the the headlines for all the wrong reasons after the cockpit crew of the flight, which had 171 people on board, "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure. At least 30 passengers on the flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding on Thursday (Sep 21).

    Reportedly, one of the five Jet Airways passengers who were sent to a city hospital for treatment, has demanded Rs 30 lakh along with 100 upgrade vouchers that enables him to travel in a business class on an economy class ticket as compensation.

    Photo of Jet airways plane during the horror
    The passenger has also allegedly threatened to "share" the video of the flight, whose cockpit crew forgot to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure, with the media, if his demands are not met.

    Under the law, airlines are liable to pay compensation in case a passenger gets injured while travelling with them.

    The cockpit crew of the flight have been derostered and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been directed to probe the incident. Serious incidents and accidents are referred to the AAIB for a detailed investigation.

