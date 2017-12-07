Jerusalem declaration: India’s position on Palestine is independent, consistent, says MEA

After US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's position on Palestine will be 'independent' and 'constant'.

The spokesperson also said that India's views and interests are not determined by any other country.

"India's position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country," Raveesh Kumar said.

Earlier this year, when Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on India's support for an independent Palestinian state in a joint statement but did not mention East Jerusalem.

Following these announcements by Trump several jihadi groups took to messaging channels calling for a bloodbath in America. The Indian Intelligence Bureau too issued an alert.

Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital, which marks a major departure from decades of American diplomacy, prompted a wave of condemnations.

Many of American allies and partners have criticised Trump for the controversial decision.

