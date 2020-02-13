JeM conspiracy to bomb India: NIA files chargesheet

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 13: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with a Jaish-e-Mohammad conspiracy case.

    The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the JeM to carry out attacks in different parts of India including Delhi. The probe has established that the accused persons were planning on carrying out big strikes and also propagating for the JeM.

    The NIA has identified Mudassir Ahmad Khan as the mastermind behind this conspiracy. He was one of the main conspirators and it may be recalled that last March he was killed in an encounter at Tral. Khan was also a key conspirator in the Pulwama attack.

    Cross border narco terror: NIA secures custody of 3

    Another accused Sajjad Ahmad Khan and Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat were involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition.

