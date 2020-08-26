JEE, NEET Exams: Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with CMs of Congress-ruled states

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 26: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting with chief ministers of Congress-ruled states on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the issue of holding NEET and JEE Main examination next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.

The National Testing Agency said it has planned several steps to conduct the papers safely which include increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit.

These steps have been introduced to ensure adherence to social distancing norms at the centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

"The number of examination centers have also been increased from 570 to 660 (for JEE Main) and 2,546 to 3843 (for NEET). While JEE-Mains is a computer-based test, NEET is a pen-paper test," the NTA said in a statement.

"Additionally, in case of JEE-Mains, the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now," it said.

"In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE-Mains. In case of NEET, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from 24 to 12," it said.

For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered, it added.

"Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centers to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing, while waiting. Candidates have also been issued advisory guiding them about 'Dos and Don''ts' for proper social distancing," it added.

There have been demands from several quarters to further postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases.