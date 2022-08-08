JEE Mains Results 2022 declared: Check toppers list

New Delhi, Aug 08: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the final NTA scores for JEE (Main) - 2022 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). A total of 24 students have received 100 percentile (based on session 1 and session 2 performance). Students can check their result on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Only two girls out of the top 24 were able to achieve a cent percentile. Sneha Pareek of Assam and Palli Jalajakshi of Andhra Pradesh both received a perfect score. Additionally, five candidates' results have been withheld due to the use of unfair methods.

JEE Main session 2 results: Full Toppers List

How to view the JEE Main session 2 results in 2022?

Go to the NTA JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Scroll down to the 'Candidate Activity' section

Click on the link labelled "JEE Main session 2 result" on the webpage

On the next window, insert JEE Main application number and date of birth

Submit and download JEE Main 2022 result

In all, 10,26,799 distinct applicants applied for the two sessions this year, of which 9,05,590 distinct candidates actually showed up. Examining took place in two sessions, the first from June 24 to June 30 and the second from July 25 to July 30. The test was given at 622 testing locations throughout 440 cities, including 17 places outside of India.

The JEE Main Session 2 final answer key was made available by NTA on Sunday. The NTA has removed six questions from the tentative final answer key for session 2 of JEE Main 2022 and stated that they are several right solutions for five questions. The NTA has also stated that five questions had several correct answers. As a result, the candidate's session 2 score may change.

Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 11:20 [IST]