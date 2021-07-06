JEE Main 2021 May session to be postponed amid rising COVID cases; fresh dates to be announced later

JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates: Third session between July 20-July 25, fourth session from July 27-Aug 2

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 06: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the pending sessions for the JEE Main third session will be held from July 20 to 25 and fourth session will be held between July 27 and August 2 this year.

This is the first time that JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first two sessions - February March - were held without any disruption, but the April and May exams were deferred amid the second wave of Covid in the country.