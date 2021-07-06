YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates: Third session between July 20-July 25, fourth session from July 27-Aug 2

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the pending sessions for the JEE Main third session will be held from July 20 to 25 and fourth session will be held between July 27 and August 2 this year.

    JEE

    This is the first time that JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

    The first two sessions - February March - were held without any disruption, but the April and May exams were deferred amid the second wave of Covid in the country.

    More JEE News  

    Read more about:

    jee

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X