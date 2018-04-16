JEE Main 2018 result declaring on this date, how to check

The JEE Main 2018 result will be declared soon. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

The date on which the results would be declared is April 30. The JEE (Mains) 2018 has been successfully conducted by the CBSE in pen and paper mode on April 18. Meanwhile, the computer-based examination of paper 1 of JEE (Main) 2018 is being held at different centres located in 258 cities throughout the country and abroad.

The Joint Entrance Exam is conducted every year for candidates seeking admissions in Under Graduate Engineering programmes in the prestigious IITs, NITs, IIITs and various other CFTIs (Centrally Funded Technical Institutions) across the country. Once the results are declared it would be available on jeemain.nic.in.

How to check JEE Main RESULTS 2018

Go to jeemain.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter all the required information

Click to submit

View results

Take a printout

