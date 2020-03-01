JD(U) will contest Bihar elections with NDA, win more than 200 seats: Nitish Kumar

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, March 01: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said the JD(U) would contest the polls with NDA and win more than 200 seats.

Kumar also hit out at the Opposition, saying that RJD and Congress only sought votes of the minorities while JD(U) worked for their upliftment.

"We will contest Bihar Assembly Elections with NDA and win more than 200 seats. Law and order has improved and the ratio of crimes to population is among the lowest in the country in Bihar," he said.

Kumar also highlighted that the JD(U)-BJP government in the state ensured justice for Bhagalpur riot victims by bringing the guilty to book.

The JD(U) has come up with the slogan "2020 (Do hazaar bees), phir se Nitish", an obvious response to the RJD's slogan "2020, finish Nitish."

The JD (U) and the BJP between them have 124 seats in the 243-member House. The JD(U) has 70 members while the BJP has 54 MLAs in the outgoing assembly.

The Bihar elections will be an acid test for the two parties after the debacle in Delhi and Jharkhand polls.