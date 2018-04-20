JDS releases 2nd list of Candidates: Congress, BJP rebel leaders get tickets

Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday released the second list of its 58 candidates after party chief HD Kumaraswamy filed his nomination papers from Kanakapura and Channapatna constituencies. JDS has given chance to rebel leaders from both BJP and Congress who did not get tickets to contest.

In a surprising move, the party has fielded former minister PGR Sindhia from Basava Kalyan constituency. Sindhia, who was one of the architects of Janata Parivar, had held various portfolios in different governments of the Janata Parivar.

[JD(S) Candidates List for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018]

Actor-turned-politician Sasikumar gets JDS ticket to contest from Hosadurga constituency and BH Ramachandra to contest from Bengaluru's prestigious RR Nagar constituency.

Also, BJP's rebel candidate Prakash Khandre, who did not get the ticket to contest from Bhalki constituency, will now contest from the same constituency.

Mandya- M Srinivas, Tarikere- Shivashankarappa, Shanti Nagar- Sridhar Reddy, Rajajinagar- Jedarahalli Krishnappa, Bommanalli- M Somashekhar, Chickapete- Hemachandra Sagar, Hukkeri- MB Patil, Khanapur- Nasir Bagwan, Jamakhandi- Sadahivmaruti Kalal, Aurad- Dhanaji yadav, Nanjanagudu- Dayanand, Raichur Rural- Ravi Patil, Rona - Ravi Doddameti, Shigganvi- Ashok Bevinamarad, Kampli- B Narayanappa, Bengaluru South- Prabhakar Reddy, Bellary city- Iqbal Ahmed, Siraguppa- Devarahipparagi-

The party had announced names of 126 candidates in the first list.

More details awaited.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

